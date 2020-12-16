Cawthorn: This Warnock Fella Who’s Coming Down Here … Says He’s A Pastor

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who had a visit to Hitler’s vacation home on his bucket list, accused native Georgian and U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor at MLK’s church, of “coming down here” and not representing “real Americans.” The ironies go on and on here. Cawthorn, a Congressman from North Carolina, is the one traveling to Georgia to insert himself into their election process. Warnock, on the other hand, grew up in Savannah, Georgia, has served as the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for 15 years and is a current Senate candidate who came out on top in the November election, but not with enough percentage to avoid a January runoff. As for representing “real Americans,” maybe Cawthorn needs a reminder that it’s Martin Luther King who has a national holiday named after him, not the guy Cawthorn admiringly called “the Fuhrer.” I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that the distinguished American Cawthorn tried to smear as some kind of "other" is Black.

