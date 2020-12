Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 20:43 Hits: 8

Christopher Krebs, the nation’s former top cybersecurity official who was fired by President Trump last month, will testify Wednesday during a Senate committee hearing on election security and the 2020 election process.The hearing will mark the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/530329-krebs-to-testify-during-senate-hearing-on-election-security-this-week