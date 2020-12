Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 23:26 Hits: 10

The former Michigan governor brings experience in promoting clean-energy manufacturing. She worked with the Obama administration on an automaker bailout that pushed investment in green technology.

(Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/15/946903708/biden-plans-to-nominate-former-michigan-gov-jennifer-granholm-as-energy-secretar