AOC's Perfect Slam At NY Post For Outing Paramedic Whose Side Hustle Is Nude Modeling

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 20:38 Hits: 9

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday night was among those who came to the defense of a New York City paramedic who the New York Post outed and attempted to shame in a recent article about her decision to earn extra money via nude modeling. The progressive New York congresswoman tweeted that instead of publishing a salacious article suggesting the woman isn't adhering to "standards of personal ethics" while naming both her and her employer—reportedly against her wishes—the newspaper should have focused on "the actual scandalous headline...'Medics in the United States need two jobs to survive.'" Leave her alone. The actual scandalous headline here is “Medics in the United States need two jobs to survive” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 14, 2020 Written by Dean Balsamini and Susan Edelman, the Post's article detailed how Lauren Kwei—who has since spoken out publicly using her name—works for a private ambulance company that serves New York hospitals in the city's 911 system.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/aocs-perfect-slam-ny-post-outing-paramedic