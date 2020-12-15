Jim Acosta Wrecks Kayleigh McEnany's Grand Exit With The Perfect Zinger

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020

At today's press conference, Kayleigh McEnany was determined to work Rep. Eric Swalwell and Hunter Biden in to her Closing Of The Binder Grand Finale, no matter what the topic of the question was. She had it ALL lined up and rehearsed, with statistics, slides, chorus girls in the background...it was impressive! When she took the final question, which was about Iran, mind you, she managed to turn it into a referendum on the press not covering Swalwell and Hunter Biden. First, though, she made sure to infuse her answer to the Iran question with plenty of lies as well. Lies that propped up Trump, and special ones that denigrated Barack Obama. Here are a few of those highlights:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/jim-acosta-ruins-kayleigh-mcenanys-grand