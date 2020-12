Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 14:25 Hits: 3

Jeffrey Rosen will lead the Justice Department for the final weeks of the Trump presidency as the White House presses officials to do more to investigate politically sensitive cases.

(Image credit: Yuri Gripas/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/15/946657248/will-jeffrey-rosen-interim-doj-leader-withstand-white-house-pressure