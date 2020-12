Articles

World Politics
Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president- and vice president-elect on Tuesday for the first time, a month after the election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/15/946686152/electoral-college-has-spoken-mcconnell-belatedly-congratulates-biden-on-win