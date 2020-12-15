The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

At Long Last, Mitch McConnell Congratulates President-Elect Biden

At long last...dawn breaks over the Marblehead Majority Leader. "Our country has officially a President-elect and a Vice President-elect ... the Electoral College has spoken," said Mitch McConnell. "Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden." Turtles are known for their slowness.......... — Bookworm (@ONCEMORE2) December 15, 2020 This shouldn't be a story or a surprise. Heavens, how ridiculous. — Steve Hellem (@SteveHellem7) December 15, 2020 mitch, welcome to antifa. — burt jarvis ➐ (@iamburtjarvis) December 15, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/long-last-mitch-mcconnell-congratulates

