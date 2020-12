Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 21:56 Hits: 3

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday unveiled its $908 billion coronavirus relief package as Congress faces a time crunch to pass more aid. The proposal is split into two parts: One $748 billion piece includes another round of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530165-bipartisan-group-unveils-two-part-908-billion-coronavirus-package