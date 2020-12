Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 10:05 Hits: 10

President-elect Joe Biden's election win was affirmed by the Electoral College on Monday. He travels to Georgia on Tuesday to campaign for Democratic Senate candidates in January runoffs.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/15/946617266/biden-addresses-nation-after-electoral-college-affirms-victory