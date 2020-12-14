Pathetic GOP 'Electors' In Michigan Turned Away By State Police

Articles

Monday, 14 December 2020

Republicans claiming to be "electors" tried and failed in their bogus performative effort to gain entry to the room where the real electors were voting in Michigan's state capitol. This must have been what Stephen Miller was talking about this morning when he said there would be "alternate electors" sent to vote for Donald Trump. A group of self-appointed "electors" went to Michigan's state capitol, expecting to be admitted, only to be turned away by the state police. When they demanded to be let in, an officer explained that the Capitol was closed unless they had an office there, or were taking part in the Electoral College process. “We’re electors!” someone shouted out. “The electors are already here,” the officer replied. “They’ve been checked in.” “Not all of them,” someone in the group whined. “The Capitol is closed,” the officer told them, while he affirmed that all 16 electors were in the building. Undeterred, a man shouted out, "Not the GOP electors!" Republicans, you lost. Donald Trump, you lost. Pack up your things and leave. Here's the video:

