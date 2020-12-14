Bill Barr OUT At DOJ

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 23:27 Hits: 8

Bill Barr, the worst Attorney General in decades, has decided to spend more time with his family, effective next week. It is unclear whether he resigned of his own volition, but he did submit a resignation letter: NEW: Attorney General Bill Barr gave Trump his letter of resignation, with a month left in the administration and two weeks after Barr publicly threw cold water on Trump's insistence of widespread voter fraud and a stolen election https://t.co/vUdGFvdrLZ pic.twitter.com/cQjZohEVtw — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 14, 2020 Barr's last day will be next week. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as acting attorney general. Twitter had thoughts: Look forward to spending the next few years in #FOIA litigation with DOJ over all of Bill Barr's emails and other Bill Barr records — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) December 14, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/bill-barr-out-doj