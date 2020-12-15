Joe Biden Addresses The Nation After Electoral College Vote

Articles

In a televised address to the nation, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to call for a unified fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and move forward in unity after the Electoral College confirmed his and Kamala Harris' election. Here's California putting Biden over the top: Joe Biden wins California bringing his total to over 270 in the electoral college pic.twitter.com/NkexDliU6Z — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 14, 2020 According to the transition, Biden will call for people to live up to the principles of democracy, while calling out the current efforts to rip it out from under us and install an autocrat. Here is one excerpt released in advance: If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy. The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves. In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic —or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame. And a promise to move on and unify to defeat the deadly pandemic and bolster the economy before it all collapses.

