Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 20:47 Hits: 8

As health care workers started administering the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine across the U.S., Electoral College members met in every state to affirm the 2020 election results.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/14/946420735/news-of-the-day-u-s-begins-vaccinations-electoral-college-to-affirm-voting-resul