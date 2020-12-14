Lin Wood Calls For Trump To Declare Martial Law, 'Patriots' To Prepare

Category: World Politics Hits: 9Trump election attorney Lin Wood's seditious rhetoric has taken a dangerous turn, calling for Trump to declare martial law in order to keep the presidency. Wood further escalated that rhetoric earlier Monday when he tweeted out calls for so-called "patriots" to prepare and get ready for Trump's instructions. Here is his Sunday tweet: Lin Wood & Sidney Powell, having lost in federal & appellate courts, are now urging the president to sign an executive order declaring martial law to “clean up the election.” pic.twitter.com/JQfe60CQOC — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 14, 2020 Okay, it said "marital law" but you get the point, which he doubled down on earlier today: If any member of public has refused to believe 11/3 election was fraud or has simply had head in sand, I believe Antrim report will remove blinders for ALL to [email protected] has massive evidence to order martial law & invoke EO on foreign interference with U.S. election.
