Trump Flips Out: 'This Election Is Under Protest'

Published on Monday, 14 December 2020

In an incoherent diatribe on Fox News, Stable Genius claimed the election was stolen from him. The fundraising grift is drying up, we assume. DiaperDon also charged that the courts, including the Supreme Court, were cowards for not investigating all their phony claims of voter fraud. "They're winning these things on little technicalities like a thing called standing," Trump said. The little technicalities are in fact that Trump and his lackeys have no proof, no evidence, or anything even close to credibility as to how "millions of votes were cast illegally or fraudulently." When a court says the Plaintiff doesn't have "standing", it means they're wasting the Court's time, for one or more obvious reasons. Reasons for Trump's 58 defeats by 86 judges:- no harm- wrong court- wrong defendant- too late- requested remedies outrageous, unworkable pic.twitter.com/eMMwAjLe4M — Monty ????????Hamilton's Battery???????? Boa (@MontyBoa99) December 13, 2020 Every one of Trump's major court challenges have failed miserably. Every one.

