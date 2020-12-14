In 11th Hour, Wisconsin Supreme Court Confirms Biden Win

Articles

Published on Monday, 14 December 2020

Last Thursday, the Trump campaign's challenge to the Wisconsin election results were heard - and firmly denied - in circuit court. Trump immediately appealed it to the Supreme Court of Wisconsin (SCOWIS), which surprisingly agreed to hear the case. Oral arguments were scheduled for noon on Saturday. As the hearing was about to start, the federal judge who heard that level of Trump's complaint, shot it down, with prejudice, ending that line of pursuit for Trump. The trial was full of strong questions and heated rhetoric. Justices Jill Karfosky and Rebecca Dallet, were on fire, asking Trump's attorney questions he couldn't or wouldn't answer directly,: Karofsky, who joined the court in August, came out swinging early on in the oral argument against Trump attorney Jim Troupis, particularly against Trump’s decision to only target voters in Wisconsin’s two largest and most Democratic counties: Dane and Milwaukee. Among the ballots Troupis wants thrown out is his own. “This lawsuit, Mr. Troupis, smacks of racism, and I do not know how you can come before this court and possibly ask us for a remedy that is unheard of in American history,” Karofsky said. “This is not normal.”

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/11th-hour-wisconsin-supreme-court