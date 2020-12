Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 5

Typically, the Electoral College vote is broadly overlooked. But because of President Trump's efforts to overturn the election, every step is being closely watched and analyzed.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/14/945517402/electors-across-the-country-vote-for-president-what-you-need-to-know