Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 03:10 Hits: 6

In the United States, nearly three million doses of the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered this week to states to administer to high-risk health care workers as the nation’s death toll from the disease continues to rise. Michelle Quinn reports.

Produced by: Mary Cieslak

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/us-set-vaccinate-high-risk-health-care-workers-4517036