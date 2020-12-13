GOP Congressman-Elect Calls Pandemic 'Phony' During Trump Rally

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 15:49 Hits: 13

COVID deniers, QAnon, Secessionists...the Republican Party has a lot to answer for, as do the residents of Virginia's 5th, a nominally red district. They had a choice between this clown or Dr Cameron Webb, a young man with an amazing résumé who's seen the devastation of the pandemic up close. Inexplicably, whether from laziness or force of habit, they voted for this piece of shit instead. Source: Business Insider GOP Congressman-elect Bob Good on Saturday labeled the coronavirus pandemic as "phony" during an appearance in Washington, DC, at the second "Million MAGA March" in support of President Donald Trump. Good, a conservative who will represent Virginia's 5th Congressional district beginning in January 2021, made the statement in front of a throng of supporters who were in town to protest election irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, despite no evidence showing widespread voter fraud. "I can't tell you how great it is to look out there and see your faces," he said. "This looks like a group of people that get that this is a phony pandemic. It's a serious virus, but it's a virus. It's not a pandemic ... You get it. You stand up against tyranny. Thank you for being here today. Thank you for saying no to the insanity."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/gop-congressman-elect-calls-phony-during