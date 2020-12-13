The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

After Seeing A Pandemic Was Coming, Perdue And Loeffler Invested In Body Bags

As the saying goes, there's a special place in hell for people like David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Hopefully, that doesn't mean the U.S. Senator any longer. via MeidasTouch After Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue received classified briefings on COVID-19, they downplayed the risks and invested in body bags. Loeffler and Perdue are dead wrong for Georgia. This video was produced in partnership with Progress Action Fund.

