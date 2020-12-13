'Reminiscent Of Cross Burnings': Proud Boys Torch Black Lives Matter Signs At Violent MAGA Rally

Articles

The pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C. responded over the weekend after racist violence broke out at her place of worship. Video shared on social media on Saturday showed a group of mostly white men known as the Proud Boys burning Black Lives Matter signs. The name of Asbury United Methodist Church could be seen on one of the signs. The group was participating in a rally to oppose President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election. Proud Boys and other white supremacists burn a Black Lives Matter sign from the Asbury United Methodist Church in D.C. while dousing it with lighter fluid to intensify the flames. This public act is intended to terrorize and send a message to Black people. pic.twitter.com/0YNsTDaVqF — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) December 13, 2020 In a statement on Sunday, Rev. Ianther M. Mills said that the incident was evidence of "an apparent rise in white supremacy."

