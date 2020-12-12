Rep. Pressley: We’re Fighting For ‘Survival Checks’ In COVID Relief Bill

Articles

Saturday, 12 December 2020

Rep. Ayanna Pressley ripped Republicans for obstructing desperately-needed relief for struggling Americans: “At this point they're not even stimulus payments, they are survival checks.” On her new show, Cross Connection, host Tiffany Cross asked Pressley to explain why she is “holding the line” on demanding direct payments to Americans instead of going along with a Republican compromise. Pressley dropped the mic. PRESSLEY: Tiffany, first I think it's important to acknowledge that this GOP-led Senate have been obstructionists in every way. They have prioritized approving some 222 federal, far right-leaning judges and carrying the water for a sham of an effort to delegitimize free and fair elections and to acknowledge that their president was decisively defeated. So, they have been unpatriotic because they have not prioritized the American people. If they can approve a $740 billion NDAA package, then we should be providing direct relief to the American people, and that is in the form of cash, reoccurring payments. At this point they're not even stimulus payments. They are survival checks.

