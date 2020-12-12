The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

UPDATED: Twitter Puts Limits On Trump's Twitter Feed - FINALLY!

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Three of Donald Trump's tweets were limited on Saturday morning after they were slapped with an "This claim about election fraud is disputed" warning label. The tweets were not able to be liked, commented on or retweeted without comments. The ONLY thing users could do was retweet WITH comment. Here are the 3 tweets: “Justices Alito and Thomas say they would have allowed Texas to proceed with its election lawsuit.” @seanhannity This is a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice. The people of the United States were cheated, and our Country disgraced. Never even given our day in Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020 I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/twitter-puts-limits-trumps-twitter-feed

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version