UPDATED: Twitter Puts Limits On Trump's Twitter Feed - FINALLY!

Three of Donald Trump's tweets were limited on Saturday morning after they were slapped with an "This claim about election fraud is disputed" warning label. The tweets were not able to be liked, commented on or retweeted without comments. The ONLY thing users could do was retweet WITH comment. Here are the 3 tweets: “Justices Alito and Thomas say they would have allowed Texas to proceed with its election lawsuit.” @seanhannity This is a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice. The people of the United States were cheated, and our Country disgraced. Never even given our day in Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020 I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

