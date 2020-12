Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 12:58 Hits: 8

The Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit challenging the election results in fours swing states. It was a long-shot attempt by President Trump's allies to overturn President-elect Biden's victory.

