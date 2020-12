Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 18:47 Hits: 6

The Senate passed a one-week stopgap bill on Friday, hours ahead of a government shutdown deadline. Senators passed the bill by a voice vote, moving the funding deadline from the end of the day Friday to Dec. 18.The one-week continuing...

