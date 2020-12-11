The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dissenter Weekly: COVID-19 Data Whistleblower Targeted In Raid—Plus, Assange Update

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola comments on the raid that Florida state agents conducted against COVID-19 data whistleblower Rebekah Jones.

Later in the show, Gosztola highlights an anti-money laundering law with major whistleblower-killing loopholes. He also provides updates on NSA whistleblower Reality Winner and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

This week’s stories:

Florida Agents Raid Home Of COVID-19 Data Whistleblower

Eleventh Circuit Court Rules Against NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner’s Appeal For Compassionate Release

Big Banks May Soon Benefit From Law With ‘Whistleblower-Killing Loophole’

Midwest Center For Investigative Reporting Exposes How Monsanto Forced Weedkiller On Farmers
Assange Legal Team Replies To Crown Prosecution Service’s Closing Argument

