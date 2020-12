Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 00:15 Hits: 9

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said on Friday that the Supreme Court "closed the book on the nonsense" by rejecting a push led by Texas to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election win. "Since Election Night, a lot of people have been confusing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529918-sasse-supreme-court-closed-the-book-on-election-nonsense