Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 23:38 Hits: 7

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued four states that Joe Biden won, claiming their changes to election procedures during the pandemic violated federal law.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

