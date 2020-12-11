Christian Financial Guru Sends Out Invitations For Giant Christmas Party, Despite COVID Epidemic At His Company

Articles

Nothing like a super spreader event to spread Holiday cheer, eh? With over 100 cases now so far at his 800 person company headquarters in COVID-stricken Tennessee, Dave Ramsey promises to spread even more misery with his annual shindig. A couple of weeks ago, Ramsey railed against any restrictions in what he called “totalitarian” government restrictions and mask mandates, saying he wanted to “start a crusade” against them. (See the Youtube video above.) Ramsey's company is a mask-free zone. Go figure. Source: Religion News NASHVILLE (RNS) — Christian personal finance guru Dave Ramsey hopes his staff will spread peace and goodwill during the Christmas season. They may also be spreading COVID-19. Ramsey Solutions, the company founded by the bestselling author and radio host, plans to host “Boots & BBQ,” a large in-person Christmas party, for hundreds of staff members at the company’s Franklin, Tennessee, headquarters, despite an outbreak of more than 50 cases at the company’s headquarters as late as mid-November. An invitation, sent to the company’s 800 staffers in a newsletter obtained by RNS, advises that no children are allowed at the Christmas bash and that employees are limited to one guest apiece. No mention is made of masks being required.

