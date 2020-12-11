Rep. Pascrell: Don't Seat The 126 Republicans Trying To Overturn Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 23:18 Hits: 6

Rep. Bill Pascrell calls on House leadership to sanction the 126 anti-American Republicans trying to overturn the election by refusing to seat them. Pascrell laid out his argument on Twitter, saying that Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment disqualifies from service any individuals who attack America’s democracy. How else can you characterize the behavior of those 126 Republicans who refuse to recognize the results of the 2020 presidential election? Today I’m calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make donald trump an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/icTmGKCpuR — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020 Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was written after the Civil War to bar from government any traitors who would seek to destroy the Union. My letter to House leadership today demands that 126 Republicans (and counting) are violating the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/4ti0OU1kpP — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/rep-pascrell-dont-seat-126-republicans