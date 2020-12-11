SCOTUS Rejects Seditious Texas Lawsuit Out Of Hand

Articles

Published on Friday, 11 December 2020

The United States Supreme Court denied the state of Texas a shot at usurping the November election and turning this nation into an autocracy Friday. In a brief statement, the Court said "Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections." Indeed. However, Justices Alito and Thomas partially dissented. "In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original discretion," Alito wrote. He went on to say that he would grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, nor express any view on any other issue. Justice Clarence Thomas joined him on that statement. Now let's do something about the seditious traitors in Congress who were JUST FINE handing the country over to an autocrat. Consequences are due for them. As the Supreme Court just denied the Texas and Trump led lawsuit to overturn the election, I hope no one ever forgets who willingly signed their name with Trump's efforts to steal the election because they didn't like the results. https://t.co/8deSEfNI9R — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 11, 2020

