Wisconsin State Rep Blasts Ron Johnson As 'Delusional Scum' For Challenging Electoral College Results

A round of applause for Francesca Hong who will represent Madison very capably if this is any indication. Wisconsin doesn't need any more fools like Ron Johnson representing them. Her language is a little salty but more politicians should be blasting Johnson and the other fools for their attack on American democracy. Source: Associated Press An incoming Democratic state lawmaker from Madison is calling U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson “delusional scum” in reaction to the Republican considering challenging Electoral College results in Congress. Francesca Hong was elected in November to represent a downtown Madison district. She tweeted Thursday in response to a story about Johnson considering the objection to Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump. Hong did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Johnson’s spokesman also did not immediately respond. Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan also tweeted criticism of Johnson, calling him “Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment.” This delusional scum continues to crawl further into 45's asshole instead of representing the people of WI who need survival checks and relief. The last time I spoke to his office, his staff assured me they would do more than provide lip service. This ain't it. https://t.co/EK4qSeUPpH

