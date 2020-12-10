The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Michigan AG Nessel Has A Message For TX AG: 'Stay In Your Own Lane'

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding his frivolous lawsuit trying to overturn the elections in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Texas in no uncertain terms: I will say this. directly to General Paxton if he is watching,. you know who voted for you in Michigan, General Paxton?. No one,. literally no one. Stay in your lane. stick to trying to disenfranchise voters in your own state and don't come to mine." Personally, I find it quite refreshing to watch a Democrat stand up and against this kind of fascism and election interference.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/michigan-ag-nessel-tells-paxton-stay-his

