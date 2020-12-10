Big News: FTC And 48 State AGs Sue Facebook As Illegal Monopoly

Articles

In a coordinated attack following over a year of investigation, federal regulators and a coalition of nearly all state attorneys general filed a pair of lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday, arguing that the social media giant has become an illegal monopoly and should not only be broken up but also face limits on future mergers so it can't engage in any more alleged anti-competitive behavior. "For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users," said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement. James is leading the state lawsuit (pdf), which is backed by the AGs of 45 other states—all but Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and South Dakota—as well as the District of Columbia and Guam. "We are taking action to stand up for the millions of consumers and many small businesses that have been harmed by Facebook's illegal behavior," she said. "Instead of competing on the merits, Facebook used its power to suppress competition so it could take advantage of users and make billions by converting personal data into a cash cow."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/big-news-ftc-and-48-state-ags-sue-facebook