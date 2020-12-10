FDA Advisory Panel Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

Articles

The FDA's outside panel of experts has recommended the FDA approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by a vote of 17-4 with one abstention. NBC News: Though the FDA is not obligated to go along with the panel's recommendation, it is widely anticipated that the regulatory agency will indeed authorize the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use, and do so promptly. "Our plan is to take their recommendations into account for our decision-making and make a decision shortly thereafter," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Thursday on the "TODAY" show. "It really depends upon the complexity of the issues discussed, but we intend to act quickly." This is good news, but is still a tiny pinpoint of light at the end of the tunnel, especially given that the Trump "administration" took a pass on ordering more of the vaccine when they had the chance. Before Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was proved highly successful in clinical trials last month, the company offered the Trump administration the chance to lock in supplies beyond the 100 million doses the pharmaceutical maker agreed to sell the government as part of a $1.95 billion deal over the summer.

