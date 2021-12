Articles

Published on Friday, 10 December 2021

Lizard beetles farm yeast inside bamboo stems for their developing larvae to eat. Scientists have now found that, contrary to other insect-fungus relationships, the job of the yeast in this one does not involve digesting the complex sugars in bamboo's woody tissues for its host.

