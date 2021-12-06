Factors that prevent mangroves from spreading in South America

Articles

Due to their pronounced carbon storage capacity, mangroves are an important player in climate change. But they sometimes just don't extend beyond certain latitudes, even when the sites seem suitable. Researchers have now cracked this question for the eastern coast of South America. They could show that seasonal atmospheric and oceanographic factors determine mangrove expansion and this independently of other factors such as soil, and landscape form.

