Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 14:24 Hits: 2

Armillaria ostoyae is a gnarly parasitic fungus with long black tentacles that spread out and attack vegetation. Not much was known about what makes fungus so hard to kill -- until now. A team of researchers has been studying the defense mechanism of the tree fungus to better understand what makes it so hearty.

