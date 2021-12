Articles

Published on Monday, 06 December 2021

Migratory birds are specially adapted to find their way over extreme distances that represent remarkable tests of endurance. Now, researchers have discovered an unexpected way that migratory birds keep their cool during such arduous journeys: lighter-colored feathers.

