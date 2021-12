Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 16:30 Hits: 9

Good glucose control is important for reduction of cancer risk in obesity and type 2 diabetes. Large durable weight loss, as such, appears to afford protection against cancer, but with good glucose control the number of cancer cases also drops radically, a new study shows.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211206113015.htm