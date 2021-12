Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 19:15 Hits: 0

Scientists have collaborated to build a structurally-motivated deep learning method built from recent advances in neural language modeling. The team's deep-learning model, called D-SCRIPT, was able to predict protein-protein interactions (PPIs) from primary amino acid sequences.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211202141510.htm