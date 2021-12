Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 19:15 Hits: 4

A new study uses novel single-cell profiling techniques to reveal how plants add new cell layers that help them resist climate stressors like drought or flooding. The research focuses on corn -- a critically important crop around the world -- in an effort to create a cell-by-cell map of the plant's root system, which mediates drought stress and absorbs nutrients and fertilizer from the soil.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211202141504.htm