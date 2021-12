Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 17:27 Hits: 1

A new study has identified serpentinite -- a green rock that looks a bit like snakeskin and holds fluids in its mineral structures -- as a key driver of the oxygen recycling process, which helped create and maintain the sustaining atmosphere for life on Earth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211129122733.htm