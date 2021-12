Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 16:25 Hits: 1

It is widely understood that antibodies neutralize viruses by latching onto their surfaces and blocking them from infecting host cells. But new research reveals that this barrier method isn't the only way that antibodies disable viruses. An international team of researchers has discovered that antibodies also distort viruses, thereby preventing them from properly attaching to and entering cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211130112509.htm