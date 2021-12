Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 19:53 Hits: 2

New research shows that use of a topical drug, called AB569, a combination of acidified nitrite and EDTA (or ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid) promotes killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria while enhancing the healing of wounds in a variety of burn injuries.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211201145306.htm