Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

New clinical research indicates that a widely used food additive, carboxymethylcellulose, alters the intestinal environment of healthy persons, perturbing levels of beneficial bacteria and nutrients. These findings demonstrate the need for further study of the long-term impacts of this food additive on health.

