Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 13:51 Hits: 4

'Plague sceptics' are wrong to underestimate the devastating impact that bubonic plague had in the 6th to 8th centuries CE, argues a new study based on ancient texts and recent genetic discoveries. The same study suggests that bubonic plague may have reached England before its first recorded case in the Mediterranean via a currently unknown route, possibly involving the Baltic and Scandinavia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211119085132.htm