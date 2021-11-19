Phages kill dystentery-causing bacteria and reduce virulence in surviving bacteria

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 20:54 Hits: 1

Phages are viruses that infect bacteria and can also be used to treat human infections. However, as with antibiotics, bacteria can readily evolve resistance to phage attack, highlighting a key limitation to the use of phages as therapeutics. Now, researchers have shown that the naturally occurring phage A1-1 kills Shigella flexneri, a major cause of dysentery in sub-Saharan Africa and southern Asia and selects for phage-resistant mutants with reduced virulence.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211119155453.htm