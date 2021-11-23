The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry

Category: Climate Hits: 0

The petrochemical industry turns oil and gas into precursors used to synthesize lubricants and other critical products. Chemists show that bacteria can be metabolically engineered to generate similar precursors, providing a sustainable replacement for fossil fuels and using less energy. The microbes need only glucose. The medium-chain hydrocarbons they produce can be broken down into shorter chains and polymerized into plastics, or lengthened to make products such as diesel.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211123162806.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version